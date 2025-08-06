You can't defeat me unless...: Mamata challenges BJP

23:23

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday threw the gauntlet before the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, declaring: "You cannot defeat me unless I let you."



The Trinamool Congress supremo, however, did not name the BJP.



Addressing a public meeting at Panchmatha More in Jhargram, Banerjee said she is a tiger, and none should dare attempt to wound her and run the risk of making her 'dangerous'.



She warned her political rivals not to underestimate her, and made it clear that her fight was far from over.



In a pointed reference to her political past, she said she survived bullets from the Communist Party of India-Marxist.



"My head was smashed, my body soaked in blood. I am not afraid. I will crush you like ants.... I am a living tiger. Don't try to wound me, I will become dangerous," Banerjee said.



Taking her rhetoric a step further, she asserted, "You can only defeat me if I allow it. If I don't want it, you can't. It's not easy to defeat Mamata Banerjee.."



The statement, delivered with visible aggression, was interpreted by political analysts as a bold challenge to the BJP.



Banerjee's comments came in the wake of the EC's direction to her government to suspend four government officers, including two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).



Expressing outrage, Banerjee accused the Commission of political bias.



"The Commission is acting like Amit Shah's agent. It's working like a puppet in the hands of Amit Shah. Bengal won't tolerate this insult. I will not allow my officers to be punished. Try it if you have the courage!" she said.



Banerjee also urged voters to check their names on the electoral rolls and stay alert.



"Your name on the voter list is your identity. Register now, and double-check later. Don't be shocked on election day to find your name missing," she warned.



She reiterated concerns about NRC-related fear-mongering, stating, Notices from Assam are being sent to Bengal to scare people. They have no shame.



Invoking memories from her time in Jangalmahal, Banerjee recalled a 1992 visit to Belpahari.



"People were boiling ants and roots to eat. That day, I decided to change things. That's why I introduced Khadya Sathi'- to ensure no one in Bengal goes hungry," she said.



Criticising attempts to stigmatise Bengali speakers, she said, "Now, if you speak Bengali, you are called a Bangladeshi or a Rohingya. This is an attack on the Bengali language."



Calling on the public to resist, she urged, 'Say 'Joy Bangla'. Protest. We won't give up even an inch without a fight. Your voter card isn't just a card- it's your proof of identity.



With a confident tone, she said, "You can only remove me when I choose to step down. Otherwise, even your supporters will vote for me."



She also addressed state government employees directly, assuring them of her support.



"You work for the people. I am responsible for your protection. They will try to scare you, but they won't succeed. Bengal will not allow harassment in the name of elections," she said.



Reacting to her remarks, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the CM's speech reflected insecurity.



"Her threat to crush opponents like ants shows just how weak and desperate she has become," said Sinha, a former BJP state president. -- PTI