HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Domestic help held for stealing employer's silver worth Rs 35 lakh in Bengaluru

Fri, 27 February 2026
Share:
20:54
image
A domestic worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing 12.5 kg of silver articles worth around Rs 35 lakh from the house of her employer in Bengaluru, the police said on Friday.

Chaitra has been arrested by the Jeevan Bima Nagar Police Station.

She had been working for the past two-and-a-half years at the residence of a surgeon attached to a reputed hospital in the city, Bengaluru City police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh told reporters.

According to him, the woman is a native of Davangere and allegedly stole silver utensils and Pooja articles from the house in phases.

"The family had stored about 12.5 kg of silver utensils on the upper floor, which were meant to be used only during festivals."

"She allegedly took one item at a time, pledged it to raise money and spent the amount. To avoid suspicion, she continued to work in the same house," they added.

A few days before Deepavali, the accused reportedly quit her job.

"When the family opened the bag containing the silver utensils as part of festival preparations, they found the items missing and approached the police," the commissioner said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Return banned textbook, delete online posts: NCERT
LIVE! Return banned textbook, delete online posts: NCERT

TVK chief Vijay's wife files divorce petition; alleges adultery
TVK chief Vijay's wife files divorce petition; alleges adultery

Sankgeetha Vijay, wife of actor-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, has filed for divorce, accusing him of an extra-marital affair and mental cruelty. The petition seeks to keep proceedings private and restrain media coverage.

Two more arrested in AI protest case; funds under lens
Two more arrested in AI protest case; funds under lens

Delhi Police have arrested two more Indian Youth Congress workers in connection with a 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit, bringing the total arrests to 14. Authorities are investigating the financial trail behind the protest,...

Hate graffiti targeting Muslims found on Delhi-Dehradun NH
Hate graffiti targeting Muslims found on Delhi-Dehradun NH

Police in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have launched an investigation after graffiti reading 'This road is not for Muslims' appeared on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. Authorities are also verifying a video purportedly showing two...

Why Pakistan Has Launched A War Against Afghanistan
Why Pakistan Has Launched A War Against Afghanistan

'Islamabad feels it has no alternative, but to address the challenges from the Afghan-Taliban through an open war.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO