Domestic help held for stealing employer's silver worth Rs 35 lakh in Bengaluru

20:54





Chaitra has been arrested by the Jeevan Bima Nagar Police Station.





She had been working for the past two-and-a-half years at the residence of a surgeon attached to a reputed hospital in the city, Bengaluru City police commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh told reporters.





According to him, the woman is a native of Davangere and allegedly stole silver utensils and Pooja articles from the house in phases.





"The family had stored about 12.5 kg of silver utensils on the upper floor, which were meant to be used only during festivals."





"She allegedly took one item at a time, pledged it to raise money and spent the amount. To avoid suspicion, she continued to work in the same house," they added.





A few days before Deepavali, the accused reportedly quit her job.





"When the family opened the bag containing the silver utensils as part of festival preparations, they found the items missing and approached the police," the commissioner said.





Based on the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. -- PTI

A domestic worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing 12.5 kg of silver articles worth around Rs 35 lakh from the house of her employer in Bengaluru, the police said on Friday.