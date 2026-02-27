HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Rupee falls 8 paise to settle at 90.99 against US dollar

Fri, 27 February 2026
19:19
The rupee declined 8 paise to settle at 90.99 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday weighed down by a sharp rise in global crude oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainties. 

FII outflows and a fall in the domestic equity markets further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.91 and moved in a narrow range of 90.91-91.06 before settling at 90.99 (provisional), down 8 paise from its previous close. 

The rupee settled on a flat note at 90.91 against the US dollar on Thursday. -- PTI

