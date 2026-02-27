BSE Sensex top losers today

19:01





The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 961.42 points or 1.17 percent to settle at 81,287.19.





During the day, it dropped 1,089.46 points or 1.32 percent to 81,159.15.





The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 317.90 points or 1.25 percent to end at 25,178.65.





The lack of progress in US-Iran nuclear talks intensified concerns of further escalation of Middle East tensions, experts said.





From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti were the major laggards.

