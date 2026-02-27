BSE Sensex top losers today

Benchmark Sensex tanked 961 points while the broader Nifty settled below 25,200 on Friday due to fresh foreign fund outflows and subdued global trends amid rising geopolitical risks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 961.42 points or 1.17 percent to settle at 81,287.19.
During the day, it dropped 1,089.46 points or 1.32 percent to 81,159.15.
The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 317.90 points or 1.25 percent to end at 25,178.65.
The lack of progress in US-Iran nuclear talks intensified concerns of further escalation of Middle East tensions, experts said.
From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti were the major laggards.