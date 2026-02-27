HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top losers today

Fri, 27 February 2026
19:01
Benchmark Sensex tanked 961 points while the broader Nifty settled below 25,200 on Friday due to fresh foreign fund outflows and subdued global trends amid rising geopolitical risks. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 961.42 points or 1.17 percent to settle at 81,287.19. 

During the day, it dropped 1,089.46 points or 1.32 percent to 81,159.15. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 317.90 points or 1.25 percent to end at 25,178.65. 

The lack of progress in US-Iran nuclear talks intensified concerns of further escalation of Middle East tensions, experts said. 

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti were the major laggards.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TVK chief Vijay's wife files for divorce, cites alleged affair

TVK chief Vijay's wife files divorce petition; alleges adultery

Sankgeetha Vijay, wife of actor-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, has filed for divorce, accusing him of an extra-marital affair and mental cruelty. The petition seeks to keep proceedings private and restrain media coverage.

Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar; over 130 killed

Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation, 'Ghazab lil Haq,' against the Afghan Taliban following alleged border attacks, resulting in reported casualties and destruction of Taliban infrastructure.

Why Pakistan Has Launched A War Against Afghanistan

'Islamabad feels it has no alternative, but to address the challenges from the Afghan-Taliban through an open war.'

Kejriwal, Sisodia cleared in liquor case; CBI to appeal

A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in an excise policy-related corruption case, citing lacunae in the CBI chargesheet.

