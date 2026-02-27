HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman booked for mutilating quack doctor's genitals in north Delhi

Fri, 27 February 2026
21:38
A 22-year-old quack doctor's private part was mutilated by a woman in north Delhi's Wazirabad area after she came to know about his marriage, police said on Friday. 

The injured man, identified as Visarjeet, a resident of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, was in a relationship with the accused, Amina Khatoon, a resident of Wazirabad, for the past two years, they said. 

Information was received on February 25 from the Hindu Rao Hospital regarding the admission of an injured man. 

The police reached the hospital and recorded his statement after collecting the medico-legal certificate. 

In his statement, the victim alleged that he had come to Delhi on February 24 and was staying with Amina. 

He claimed that the two had known each other for the past two years. 

He further alleged that during the night, the woman mixed an intoxicating substance in milk given to him and, around 2.30 am, when he was in a semi-conscious state, attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, causing grievous injuries to his private parts. 

She got to know that he is married and had lied to her. 

The police said the injured man managed to reach Hindu Rao Hospital on his own and was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he underwent surgery. 

Based on his statement and medical evidence, a case under Sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the BNS has been registered. -- PTI

