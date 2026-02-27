HC bail to man who posted pro-Pak slogan on Instagram

22:13





Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal on Thursday passed the order on Faizan's bail plea and restrained him from posting any objectionable content on Internet.





"The applicant will not upload any objectionable post on social media which is against the reputation of the country or against any community," the court said.





It also warned him that breach of any of the conditions shall be a ground for cancellation of the bail.





Faizan was booked by Etah police last year under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including the erstwhile offence of sedition.





During the court proceedings, his counsel argued that though his post may have been objectionable, it did not attract section 152 of BNS as he had not posted anything which is derogatory and disrespectful to India. -- PTI

The Allahabad high court has granted bail to a man who was arrested in May last year for allegedly posting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on his Instagram handle after the Pahalgam attack.