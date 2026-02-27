India's forex reserves drop $2.119 bn to $723.608 bn

20:08





In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $8.663 billion to a new all-time high of $725.727 billion.





For the week ended February 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.039 billion to $572.564 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves. Value of the gold reserves dropped by $977 million to $127.489 billion during the week, the RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $84 million to $18.84 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

India's forex reserves dropped by $2.119 billion to $723.608 billion during the week ended February 20, the RBI said on Friday.