Follow Rediff on:      
HC paves way for release of 'The Kerala Story 2' film

Fri, 27 February 2026
21:33
A scene from The Kerala Story 2.
The Kerala high court on Friday paved the way for the release of The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond film by staying the single judge order which had put on hold the movie's screening by 15 days. 

A bench of justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan passed the interim order on the appeal moved by the film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah late Thursday night, hours after the movie's release was stayed. 

In its order the bench said that the single judge's finding that guidelines for certification have not been borne in mind by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) were "merely on the basis of a few clippings and without viewing the movie" and therefore, it "cannot be countenanced". 

"That apart, the fact that insertions, excisions and modifications, have been carried out by the appellant (Shah) in the movie as per the directions of the CBFC would only further reinforce the fact that there is an application of mind from the part of Board while granting the certificate," the bench said. 

It further said that once a certificate has been issued, there is, prima facie, a presumption that the authority concerned has taken into account all the guidelines, including public order. "... if, due to the release of the movie, any issue of public order arises, it is the duty of the state to maintain it," the bench said. -- PTI

