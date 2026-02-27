HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Raut meets Sharad Pawar, holds discussion amid RS candidate suspense

Fri, 27 February 2026
21:50
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Friday met NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar at a hospital in Mumbai amid the tussle in the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance over its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for a "routine check-up".

In a post on X, Raut said the veteran leader was recuperating well and they held talks on "social and political issues."

The MVA of the Congress, NCP-SP and Shiv Sena-UBT has enough votes to win one of the seven Rajya Sabha seats that would fall vacant in April. 

The Sena-UBT has staked its claim for the lone winnable seat, while NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule has indicated that her party would like to see Sharad Pawar get reelected to the Upper House of Parliament.

The election is scheduled for March 16. -- PTI

