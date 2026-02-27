Raut meets Sharad Pawar, holds discussion amid RS candidate suspense

21:50





Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for a "routine check-up".





In a post on X, Raut said the veteran leader was recuperating well and they held talks on "social and political issues."





The MVA of the Congress, NCP-SP and Shiv Sena-UBT has enough votes to win one of the seven Rajya Sabha seats that would fall vacant in April.





The Sena-UBT has staked its claim for the lone winnable seat, while NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule has indicated that her party would like to see Sharad Pawar get reelected to the Upper House of Parliament.





The election is scheduled for March 16. -- PTI

