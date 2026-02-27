Cyber fraudster held for duping Delhi man of Rs 6 lakh

23:19





Bimal Rabidas, a resident of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, was arrested in connection with an e-FIR registered earlier this month, they said.





"The case was registered on February 11 after Govind Singh (53), a resident of Brij Puri in Delhi, complained that he received a call from a person impersonating a bank employee," a senior police officer said.





On the pretext of updating his 'know your customer' (KYC) details, the caller allegedly obtained access to Singh's bank account information and availed an instant loan of Rs 5,99,996 in his name, the officer said.





Rabidas confessed to the crime during interrogation, he added.





The police seized Rs 9,500 of the cheated amount, three mobile phones and other incriminating documents from his possession.





Further investigation revealed that Rabidas was allegedly involved in five similar cases registered in Delhi, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

