Cyber fraudster held for duping Delhi man of Rs 6 lakh

Fri, 27 February 2026
23:19
The Delhi police has arrested a 30-year-old cyber fraudster, allegedly involved in multiple cases across states, for duping a city resident of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of completing KYC formalities, officials said on Friday. 

Bimal Rabidas, a resident of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, was arrested in connection with an e-FIR registered earlier this month, they said.

"The case was registered on February 11 after Govind Singh (53), a resident of Brij Puri in Delhi, complained that he received a call from a person impersonating a bank employee," a senior police officer said.

On the pretext of updating his 'know your customer' (KYC) details, the caller allegedly obtained access to Singh's bank account information and availed an instant loan of Rs 5,99,996 in his name, the officer said.

Rabidas confessed to the crime during interrogation, he added.

The police seized Rs 9,500 of the cheated amount, three mobile phones and other incriminating documents from his possession.

Further investigation revealed that Rabidas was allegedly involved in five similar cases registered in Delhi, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

