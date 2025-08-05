HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cab using navigation app falls into canal in Kochi

Tue, 05 August 2025
A private taxi fell into an open canal along a rainwater flooded road near Petta in Kochi on Tuesday morning while the driver was on his way, using a navigation tool, to pick up a passenger, police said. 

The vehicle fell into the canal and was three-fourths submerged in the water, according to visuals on TV channels. The driver managed to get out unhurt, police said. The incident occurred around 7.30 am when the driver, of a popular app-based ride-hailing service, was on his way to pick up a passenger, police said. 

They said that the road was completely waterlogged due to heavy rains since late Monday night and it would be difficult for a newcomer to the area to ascertain where the canal was located. 

"The car has been pulled out," an officer of Maradu police station said. Locals of the area who helped in pulling out the car told TV channels that the canal along the road was uncovered and during heavy rains the area becomes completely waterlogged without any indication as to where the road or canal are located. -- PTI

