Overthinking a constant habit; 1 in 3 Indians using tech tools like ChatGPT, Google, says survey

Sat, 02 August 2025
18:14
Choosing a dish at a restaurant or making a gift purchase decision, a growing number of Indians are turning to technology to navigate overthinking, which has become a part of daily life of the people, as per a survey.
   
New age digital tools as conversational AI platform ChatGPT and search engine Google, are found to be increasingly used by Indians for clarity, in case they are faced with uncertainty, said a joint report from Center Fresh and YouGov.
 
The survey, with a sample size of 2,100 respondents, found that 81 per cent of Indians spend over three hours a day overthinking, with one in four admitting "it's a constant habit".
 
According to the 'India Overthinking Report', one in three have used Google or ChatGPT to navigate overthinking - from decoding a short message to making a gift purchase decision.
 
The survey included students, working professionals and self-employed across the country, covering Tier I, II & III cities, diving into four key areas   food and lifestyle habits, digital and social life, dating and relationships and career and professional life.
 
The survey found that overthinking has become a part of daily life in India, not just in moments of crisis, but in the smallest, most routine decisions.
 
As per the report, 63 per cent of respondents in the survey said choosing a dish at a restaurant is "more stressful than picking a political leader".
 
"When faced with uncertainty, Indians are increasingly turning to tech for clarity. One in three say they've used Google or ChatGPT to navigate overthinking   from decoding a short message to making a gift purchase decision," the survey said. -- PTI

