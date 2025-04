17:46





Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, will preside over the certification of Francis' death and the placing of his body in the coffin, reports CNN.





The Pope's family and a string of other senior Vatican officials will take part in the rite, which will be held in the Chapel of the Domus Sanctae Marthae, the Vatican said.

Pope Francis' body will be laid in a coffin at 8 pm local time on Monday, the Vatican said in a statement.