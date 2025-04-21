HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pope Francis' last message was: 'Christ has risen'

Mon, 21 April 2025
14:18
Pope Francis has died, the Vatican said on Monday. His last message was yesterday, Easter Sunday. 

He was able to offer the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing to the city of Rome and to the world. Only the pope can offer this blessing, which includes the offer of an indulgence, a remission for the effects of sins.

"Christ is risen! These words capture the entire meaning of our existence, for we were not made for death but for life," the official X handle of the Pope said on Sunday.

"I would like us to renew our hope that #peace is possible! From the Holy Sepulchre, the Church of the Resurrection, where this year #Easter is being celebrated by Catholics and Orthodox on the same day, may the light of peace radiate throughout the Holy Land and the entire world."

