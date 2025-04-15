HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Fire at Lucknow hospital, 200 patients evacuated

Tue, 15 April 2025
Share:
00:21
image
A fire broke out at a hospital here on Monday night, prompting the evacuation of nearly 200 patients, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI Videos that smoke was first noticed on the second floor of Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital.

"After smoke was seen emanating from the second floor, evacuation of patients was immediately initiated. Approximately 200 patients in all have been moved to safety," he said.

Pathak confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and fire brigade teams were working to douse the flames.

"Doctors, paramedical staff and the hospital superintendent worked together to shift all patients to other hospitals. Firefighters are present and making efforts to bring the fire under control," he added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Rasheed out for 27; CSK lose 1st wkt
IPL 2025 Updates: Rasheed out for 27; CSK lose 1st wkt

LIVE! 6 arrested after burqa-clad woman assaulted in UP
LIVE! 6 arrested after burqa-clad woman assaulted in UP

Right to protest, but...: Mamata on Bengal violence
Right to protest, but...: Mamata on Bengal violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed for peaceful protests in the wake of violence that erupted in several parts of the state during protests against the amended Wakf law. She emphasized the importance of...

Admirer stayed barefoot for 14 yrs, Modi fulfils wish
Admirer stayed barefoot for 14 yrs, Modi fulfils wish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a pair of shoes to a man named Rampal Kashyap who had vowed to remain barefoot for 14 years until he met Modi. Modi also requested the man to focus on social work and nation building instead of taking...

When a German torpedo sank Dr Ambedkar's PhD thesis
When a German torpedo sank Dr Ambedkar's PhD thesis

A new book details how a German submarine torpedoed the ship carrying B.R. Ambedkar's PhD dissertation and a vast collection of books during World War I. This setback did not deter the Dalit icon and architect of India's Constitution,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD