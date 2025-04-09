HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Woman held in Ahmedabad for killing infant over 'constant cry'

Wed, 09 April 2025
Share:
18:21
image
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly murdering her infant son by throwing him into an underground water tank as she was disturbed over his constant cry, police said on Wednesday.

Karishma Baghel claimed last Saturday that her three-month-old son Khayal was nowhere to be found, said DB Basiya, inspector of Meghaninagar police station.

Her husband Dilip then lodged a police complaint.

After a search, police found the body of the baby in the water tank of their house at Ambikanagar locality on Monday (April 7), he said.

Police subsequently ascertained that it was the mother who had thrown the infant into the water tank, Basiya said.

She was arrested Monday night, he said. Karishma had been emotionally and physically disturbed ever since she got pregnant, always complaining of some health issues and telling her family members that she was disturbed as her child cried a lot, Basiya said.

The accused gave conflicting statements, raising suspicion.

She claimed she put her son in a room and went to the bathroom, and found him missing upon returning.

After the baby was found in the underground water tank, police launched an investigation on the suspicion that someone had thrown it in, as the tank's structure made it virtually impossible for the baby to have ended up there by accident, the official added.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Titans aim to continue winning run vs RR
IPL 2025 Updates: Titans aim to continue winning run vs RR

LIVE! Air India flier urinates on fellow traveller
LIVE! Air India flier urinates on fellow traveller

Engaged with US over tariff situation: Jaishankar
Engaged with US over tariff situation: Jaishankar

The impact of United States President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs is not yet known and New Delhi's strategy to deal with the situation is to firm up a bilateral trade pact with Washington, DC by fall of this year, External Affairs...

UP: Mother of 3 kids converts, marries Class 12 student
UP: Mother of 3 kids converts, marries Class 12 student

A 30-year-old woman with three children converted to Hinduism and married a 12th-grade student in a temple ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. The woman, previously known as Shabnam, has been married twice before and has no...

Madrasa teacher gets 187-yr jail in sexual abuse case
Madrasa teacher gets 187-yr jail in sexual abuse case

The court took into account that the accused had previously been involved in another case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, advocate Jose said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD