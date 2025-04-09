HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fresh US tariffs unnerve investors, Sensex declines

Wed, 09 April 2025
17:32
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday in line with losses in global markets after fresh US tariffs on China, even as the Reserve Bank cut policy rates for a second consecutive time as it sought to bolster the economy in the face of further pressure from damaging US tariffs. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 379.93 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 73,847.15. During the day, it slumped 554.02 points or 0.74 per cent to a low of 73,673.06. The NSE Nifty declined 136.70 points or 0.61 per cent to 22,399.15. Intra-day, it tanked 182.6 points or 0.81 per cent to 22,353.25. Mirroring weak trends in Asian equities, domestic key equity indices opened lower and remained in the negative territory throughout the session after the US imposed a fresh set of tariffs, including a whopping 104 per cent levy on Chinese imports.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China to slap retaliatory tariff of 84% on US tomorrow
IED blast at India-Pakistan border, BSF jawan injured
IED blast at India-Pakistan border, BSF jawan injured

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 8-9 near Dorangla village in Gurdaspur district. The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued an "alert" all along the 553 km of this front in Punjab and suspension of farming...

India, China draw closer amid Trump's tariff war
India, China draw closer amid Trump's tariff war

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pledged to strengthen the strategic relationships with neighbouring countries by 'appropriately' managing differences and enhancing supply chain ties as China's tariff war with the United States...

Modi will sell off India and go: Kharge's dig at PM in Guj
Modi will sell off India and go: Kharge's dig at PM in Guj

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP of rigging the Maharashtra assembly elections and called for a return to ballot paper voting. He also criticized the Modi government for selling off public assets, undermining...

Water crisis splits couple in MP; more break-ups feared
Water crisis splits couple in MP; more break-ups feared

A village in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district is facing a severe water crisis, leading to a woman abandoning her husband and leaving with their children. The husband, Jitendra Soni, appealed to the district administration during a...

