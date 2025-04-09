HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Challenge to keep Tahawwur Rana in Indian jail'

Wed, 09 April 2025
16:11
Former ADG Special Operations and Joint CP Mumbai Police, PK Jain, on 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India:

"It is a challenge to keep a person like Tahawwur Rana in jail because whenever these people argue before a foreign country that we will not get justice in India, they say that their security and healthcare will be compromised in Indian jails and that the Indian jails are in poor condition.

"Therefore, a special arrangement has been made in all the important jails called 'Anda Cell' (a high-security, egg-shaped complex within a jail which is used for solitary confinement). The same was done for Kasab because if such a person is killed or injured in jail, then it will prove a point in front of the whole world that Indian jails are not safe. 

"This will make it difficult for us to bring such an accused back to India in the future. Bringing him back to India proves that whoever commits terrorist acts against India, we will catch him even from hell. 

"Secondly, a rogue nation like Pakistan, which nurtures and increases terrorism in the world, will be exposed once again. It is a matter of pride for us that a terrorist who has 1000% support of ISI and the Pakistani government, we could bring him here to face the judicial system."


The Mumbai police has said any decision on taking custody of the 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana will depend on the specific grounds outlined in the extradition order once he is brought to India. According to reports, Rana is being extradited from the United States in connection with a conspiracy case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2009 related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

