PM's silence on tariffs biggest concern: Cong

11:39





"The biggest concern is the Prime Minister's silence. The US is openly mocking our country, our stock market, our economy and the Prime Minister is silent. Canada, China, Taiwan, the UK, and the European Union have all responded in their own way or are preparing to respond. Here, we do not know, the opposition does not know, the people of the country do not know what the strategy is... The Prime Minister should make a statement to maintain people's confidence in the economy and the stock market. Everyone should be taken into confidence," Khera told ANI.





Asian stock markets witnessed a major sell-off on Monday after US President Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs. The markets opened with heavy selling pressure, reflecting growing fears over the tariffs' impact on global trade and economic growth. -- ANI

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" on the US imposing tariffs, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday said that the PM should make a statement to maintain people's confidence in the economy and stock market.