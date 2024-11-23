Priyanka leads by over 35,000 votes in Wayanad





According to figures released by the Election Commission, Priyanka is leading by 4,374 votes. The counting of votes polled commenced at 8 am with postal ballots being taken up first. The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began.





The bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was held on November 13. Of the 16 candidates who contested, the main contenders are Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, a political veteran, and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas. PTI

Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in the lead by over 35,000 votes after one hour of counting of the ballots polled in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala on Saturday, according to TV channel reports.