CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15; board announces datesheet

November 21, 2024  00:25
File image
The board exams for class 10 and 12 will begin from February 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced on Wednesday.

In a late night notification, the board announced that the class 10 exams will conclude on March 18 while class 12 exams will end on April 4, 2025.

For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance.

"Sufficient gap has been given between two subjects. The datesheet has been prepared by keeping in mind at least 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects opted by a student fall on the same date," CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj said. -- PTI
