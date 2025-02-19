Minor sex: HC rules for 'adolescent love'

13:37





Affirming that consensual and respectful adolescent love was a natural part of human development, Justice Jasmeet Singh said adolescents should be allowed to express their feelings and engage in relationships without fear of criminalisation.





"I believe that societal and legal views on adolescent love should emphasise the rights of young individuals to engage in romantic relationships that are free from exploitation and abuse," said the court.





In an order passed on January 30 and made available on February 14, the judge said, "Love is a fundamental human experience and adolescents have the right to form emotional connections. The law should evolve to acknowledge and respect these relationships, as long as they are consensual and free from coercion."





The high court said the focus of the law should be on preventing exploitation and abuse rather than punishing love. "While the legal age of consent is important for protecting minors, I feel that adolescents should be allowed to express their feelings and engage in relationships without fear of criminalisation," it added.





The order went on to add, "I affirm that consensual and respectful adolescent love is a natural part of human development."





The high court therefore upheld a trial court judgement acquitting a man for the alleged offence of penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. In December 2014, a complaint was lodged with the police by the girl's father that his minor daughter had not returned home from tuition.





An apprehension was raised against the man since he was also missing from his house. Investigation was conducted and the girl, who was around 16 years of age at the time of the incident, was brought back home, while a case was lodged against the man for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor. -- PTI

