Preparations for the ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

The swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and new cabinet of Delhi will be held at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow. The ceremony will begin at 11 am. Lt Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath to office to CM-designate and the cabinet at 12.35 pm. PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers-Deputy CMs will witness the ceremony.