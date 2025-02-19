HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HC tells railways to take note of plea on Delhi stampede

Wed, 19 February 2025
14:01
Delhi HC tells railways to take note of plea on recent New Delhi Railway Station stampede, seeks reply on decisions. Details awaited. 

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay on Sunday said that a passenger coming towards platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, and many passengers standing behind him were hit, leading to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

The CPRO also said that the matter is being investigated by a high-level committee.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, stated, "When this tragic incident took place yesterday, at that time, Magadh Express going towards Patna was standing on platform number 14 of New Delhi Railway Station and Uttar Sampark Kranti going towards Jammu was standing on platform number 15. During this, a passenger coming towards platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, and many passengers standing behind him were hit, and this tragic incident took place. This is being investigated by a high-level committee."

