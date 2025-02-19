Reliance Takes Campa Cola To UAE

12:32





The cola brand was launched at Gulfood, an F&B sourcing event, on Tuesday. It is being launched in the UAE with Agthia Group, a leading F&B company from the region.The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange and Cola Zero.





"We are excited to enter the UAE market with Campa, a heritage Indian brand founded more than 50 years ago," Ketan Mody, COO, RCPL said.





-- Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard

Over a year after resurrecting the 1970s iconic brand, Reliance Consumer Products has now taken home-grown Campa Cola to the global stage by launching it in the United Arab Emirates.