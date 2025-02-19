Will jailed Amritpal Singh lose Parliament seat?

11:55





According to Article 101(4) of the Constitution, if a member of either House of Parliament is absent for more than 60 days without permission on the days the Parliament meets, then the House may declare their seats vacant.





"If for a period of sixty days a member of either House of Parliament is without permission of the House absent from all meetings thereof, the House may declare his seat vacant: Provided that in computing the said period of sixty days no account shall be taken of any period during which the House is prorogued or is adjourned for more than four consecutive days," reads Article 101 (4) of the Constitution. So far, Amritpal, the MP from Khardoor Sahib, has been absent for 46 days, leaving just 14 more days before his seat may be vacated.





The hearing on his petition may be scheduled in two days, according to sources. The Independent MP, currently imprisoned in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), had filed a petition on January 23, too, seeking permission to attend the Parliament session and participate in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. In his earlier petition, Amritpal Singh argued that his prolonged absence is preventing his 19 lakh voters from having their voice heard in Parliament.





He claimed his detention was 'politically motivated' and intended to curb his rising popularity. The detention order, issued by the Deputy Magistrate of Amritsar in March 2023, has been extended multiple times. -- ANI

Amritpal Singh, jailed Lok Sabha MP and Pro-Khalistani leader, has filed a petition in the Punjab High Court to allow him to attend the ongoing Parliament session as there is a possibility that his seat may be vacated due to his prolonged absence.