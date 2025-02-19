Why did Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar meet in Pune?

12:57

Maharashtra CM and deputy CMs at Shivneri Fort today





"Those who try to insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be shown their "real place" and the state will not forgive them," Fadnavis told reporters after paying homage to the Maratha king at Shivneri Fort in Pune district.





Shivaji Maharaj not only established 'Swarajya', but also ignited a sense of national pride, he said. The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630 in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.





Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended various programmes to mark Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the Shivneri Fort. A large number of followers of the Maratha king also gathered at the fort to take part in his 395th birth anniversary event. -- PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, hailing him as a management guru and an able administrator who set an example of running a welfare state.