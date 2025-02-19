HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why did Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar meet in Pune?

Wed, 19 February 2025
Share:
12:57
Maharashtra CM and deputy CMs at Shivneri Fort today
Maharashtra CM and deputy CMs at Shivneri Fort today
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, hailing him as a management guru and an able administrator who set an example of running a welfare state.

"Those who try to insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be shown their "real place" and the state will not forgive them," Fadnavis told reporters after paying homage to the Maratha king at Shivneri Fort in Pune district. 

Shivaji Maharaj not only established 'Swarajya', but also ignited a sense of national pride, he said. The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630 in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.

Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended various programmes to mark Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the Shivneri Fort. A large number of followers of the Maratha king also gathered at the fort to take part in his 395th birth anniversary event. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why did Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar meet in Pune?
LIVE! Why did Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar meet in Pune?

'Easing US-China Tension May Benefit India'
'Easing US-China Tension May Benefit India'

'A less tense US-China relationship would make Beijing less likely to provoke India -- including on the border -- in retaliation for its close defence ties with the US.'

Man sues PVR INOX for too many ads before movie, wins
Man sues PVR INOX for too many ads before movie, wins

A Bengaluru consumer court has ruled against PVR INOX for delaying film screenings with excessive advertisements, deeming it an "unfair" trade practice. The court ordered the multiplex chain to pay Rs one lakh in punitive damages and...

What Is Pope Francis Suffering From?
What Is Pope Francis Suffering From?

'Assuming he has a sensitive bug, which is responsive to antibiotics, it may not necessarily be the worst-case scenario.'

3 Cheers For These Navy Lady Officers!
3 Cheers For These Navy Lady Officers!

Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A have successfully crossed the most dangerous passage in their historic 8-month sailing expedition around the globe.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD