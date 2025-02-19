'People will answer Mamata's disrespect of Maha Kumbh'

11:30

Further, he stated that BJP and the people of the nation would give an answer to all those who disrespected the Hindus, Mahakumbh and do 'appeasement politics'.





Speaking to ANI, Maurya said "It is an insult of crores of Hindus. It is a disrespect to those who have faith in Indian culture. BJP and the people of the nation will give the answer to those who will disrespect Hindus, Mahakumbh and will do appeasement politics. She (Mamata Banerjee) has given a message about TMC's end by herself, calling Mahakumbh 'Mrityu Kumbh..."





This comes after Mamata Banerjee in her statement while addressing the Legislative Assembly, expressed her respect for the holy 'Ganga Maa' and the significance of the Maha Kumbh but strongly criticized the organizers for the inadequate arrangements that resulted in stampedes on January 29 in Prayagraj and February 15 in New Delhi Railway station. -- ANI

