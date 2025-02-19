HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Yogi invokes 'faith of 56cr people' over videos, stampede

Wed, 19 February 2025
Share:
15:04
image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, emphasized the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and condemned the spread of misinformation against Sanatan Dharma, Ma Ganga, and India.

"While we are participating in the discussion here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj... When we make baseless allegations or spread fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people," he said.

The Chief Minister further asserted that 'MahaKumbh belongs to society, not any political entity'.

He dismissed claims that any specific group organizes Maha Kumbh. "Any particular party or organisation does not organise this event... This event is of the society, the government is there as a servant to complete its responsibilities... It is our good fortune that our government got the opportunity to associate with the Maha Kumbh of this century. The country and the world have participated in this event and have taken it to new heights of success, ignoring all the false campaigns."

Addressing the Mahakumbh stampede incidents, CM Yogi expressed his sympathies for the victims and their families while criticizing attempts to politicize the tragedies.

"Seven days of the Maha Kumbh are left, and as per the figures, more than 56 crore devotees have taken a holy dip till this afternoon. Our sympathies are with all those who were victims of the stampede on 29 January and those who lost their lives in road accidents while travelling for Kumbh. Our condolences are with the family members, the government stands with them, the government will help them in every possible way but how appropriate is it to politicise this?" he concluded. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi CM will be sworn-in at 12:35 pm tomorrow
LIVE! Delhi CM will be sworn-in at 12:35 pm tomorrow

Rahul listening, Kharge tells Cong brass: Your'e accountable
Rahul listening, Kharge tells Cong brass: Your'e accountable

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed top party leaders, emphasizing accountability for future election results and warning against turncoats. He urged them to work at the grassroots level, strengthen the organization, and...

Tricolour Finally Hoisted in Karachi
Tricolour Finally Hoisted in Karachi

The omission sparked a social media storm, with fans questioning Pakistan's intent and criticising the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Yunus unleashed terrorists to butcher people: Hasina
Yunus unleashed terrorists to butcher people: Hasina

"Yunus has no experience in running a government," the deposed prime minister said adding, "We need to put an end to this lawlessness."

What Went Wrong With ISRO's Latest Mission?
What Went Wrong With ISRO's Latest Mission?

ISRO's vendor policy and quality control processes are under scanner.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD