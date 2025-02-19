Yogi invokes 'faith of 56cr people' over videos, stampede

15:04





"While we are participating in the discussion here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj... When we make baseless allegations or spread fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people," he said.





The Chief Minister further asserted that 'MahaKumbh belongs to society, not any political entity'.





He dismissed claims that any specific group organizes Maha Kumbh. "Any particular party or organisation does not organise this event... This event is of the society, the government is there as a servant to complete its responsibilities... It is our good fortune that our government got the opportunity to associate with the Maha Kumbh of this century. The country and the world have participated in this event and have taken it to new heights of success, ignoring all the false campaigns."





Addressing the Mahakumbh stampede incidents, CM Yogi expressed his sympathies for the victims and their families while criticizing attempts to politicize the tragedies.





"Seven days of the Maha Kumbh are left, and as per the figures, more than 56 crore devotees have taken a holy dip till this afternoon. Our sympathies are with all those who were victims of the stampede on 29 January and those who lost their lives in road accidents while travelling for Kumbh. Our condolences are with the family members, the government stands with them, the government will help them in every possible way but how appropriate is it to politicise this?" he concluded. -- ANI

