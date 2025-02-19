Elections over, pay attention to law and order: Sisodia to BJP

14:51





"I want to say to the BJP that elections are over and now it should pay attention to law and order that has collapsed in Delhi," he said addressing a press conference in New Delhi.





Sisodia alleged that criminals were fearless because they knew the BJP's priorities were just to abuse Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP has come back to power in Delhi defeating the AAP in February 5 assembly elections. The BJP's new government will take oath in a ceremony at Ramleela Maidan here on Thursday. PTI

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday cited a minor girl's sexual assault in Tilak Nagar recently and slammed the BJP over law and order situation in the city. The former deputy minister of Delhi claimed that crimes against women were on the rise and the perpetrators were not afraid of law.