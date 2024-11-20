RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Should voting be made mandatory?

November 20, 2024  13:54
Soha Ali Khan votes
Film director Ashok Pandit arrived at a polling booth to cast his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday. Pandit while speaking to ANI, shared his thoughts on the importance of vote. 

 "I think this should become a compulsion that voting is necessary. Only then things will change in this country of ours. Otherwise, the people will take it very lightly, saying that one vote doesn't matter. But that one vote matters a lot for the development of the greatness of the country," said the filmmaker. 
