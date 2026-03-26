Hezbollah chief vows 'confrontation over surrender'

15:40





He asserted that its forces are prepared to combat the "US-Israeli project" with a willingness to sacrifice "without limits." According to a report by Iran's state-owned Press TV, the Hezbollah chief framed the current escalation as an existential struggle for Lebanon's territorial integrity and future.





During the statement released on Wednesday, Qassem argued that the nation is currently at a critical crossroads. He suggested that Lebanon faces two stark realities: "either surrender and relinquish land, dignity, sovereignty, and the future of our generations, or engage in inevitable confrontation and resist the occupation to prevent it from achieving its goals."





He maintained that the resistance's proactive stance "denied the Israeli enemy the element of surprise" and effectively "nullified all pretexts" for further incursions. -- ANI

In a defiant televised address, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that the Lebanese movement has opted for the "path of confrontation over surrender."