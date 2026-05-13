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Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to arrive in India for BRICS summit

Wed, 13 May 2026
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov/File image
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov/File image
The Russian foreign ministry on Wednesday announced that its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Delhi.

The foreign ministry said that BRICS is a genuine voice of the global majority.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "On May 14-15, Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs in New Delhi, held under India's Chairmanship. BRICS has rightfully established itself a genuine voice of the Global Majority."

Lavrov was quoted by the ministry as saying, "No single word can capture the essence of Russia-India relations - they are simply too rich. A situation where our paths diverge is unthinkable. "Hindi Rusi bhai bhai" is not just a fun slogan - it has become part of our culture."

Lavrov is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 13, including priority areas of India-Russia cooperation.

According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers will focus on discussing the progress in implementing the agreements reached during President Vladimir Putin's official visit to India in December 2025, as well as preparations for the leaders' upcoming talks in Russia and the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is also scheduled to arrive in India to take part in the high-level engagement.

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