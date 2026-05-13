Train managers' stir hits Mumbai locals; circular put on hold

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Train managers (guards) ended their brief 'work to rule' protest, which affected suburban services in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, after the Central Railway (CR) administration put on hold the implementation of a safety circular, which triggered the agitation.



The agitation by train managers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) against the circular, which they claimed will increase their already heavy workload, disrupted suburban train services during evening rush hours, said officials.



A CR spokesperson said the Railway administration has put on hold the implementation of the contentious safety circular after a meeting with representatives of train managers, leading them to end their stir which started in the evening.



Due to the stir, half a dozen services were cancelled, while some other trains were delayed, he said, adding train operations normalised after the protest was called off.



Daily commuters faced hardship due to the flash protest by the train managers.



A commuters claimed there was no train from CSMT for 15-20 minutes after 7 pm. Crowds on suburban trains as well as at stations swelled.



"I reached home almost 45 minutes late due to disruption in suburban services," the passenger said. -- PTI