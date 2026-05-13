HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Train managers' stir hits Mumbai locals; circular put on hold

Wed, 13 May 2026
Share:
22:32
File image
File image
Train managers (guards) ended their brief 'work to rule' protest, which affected suburban services in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, after the Central Railway (CR) administration put on hold the implementation of a safety circular, which triggered the agitation.

The agitation by train managers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) against the circular, which they claimed will increase their already heavy workload, disrupted suburban train services during evening rush hours, said officials.

A CR spokesperson said the Railway administration has put on hold the implementation of the contentious safety circular after a meeting with representatives of train managers, leading them to end their stir which started in the evening.

Due to the stir, half a dozen services were cancelled, while some other trains were delayed, he said, adding train operations normalised after the protest was called off.

Daily commuters faced hardship due to the flash protest by the train managers.

A commuters claimed there was no train from CSMT for 15-20 minutes after 7 pm. Crowds on suburban trains as well as at stations swelled.

"I reached home almost 45 minutes late due to disruption in suburban services," the passenger said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC mandates GPS, panic buttons in taxis, public vehicles
LIVE! SC mandates GPS, panic buttons in taxis, public vehicles

IPL 2026, RCB vs KKR Updates: Raghuvanshi fifty puts KKR on top
IPL 2026, RCB vs KKR Updates: Raghuvanshi fifty puts KKR on top

Trump lands in China to rare VIP welcome amid trade, Iran talks
Trump lands in China to rare VIP welcome amid trade, Iran talks

US President Donald Trump received a red carpet welcome in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade, the Iran war, and other key issues. The visit underscores the importance both nations place on their relationship...

Air India suspends many int'l flights amid high fuel prices
Air India suspends many int'l flights amid high fuel prices

Air India has announced a reduction in international flights and temporary suspension of services on six routes, including Delhi-Chicago, due to airspace restrictions and high jet fuel prices.

Vijay wins floor test; DMK walks out, AIADMK divided
Vijay wins floor test; DMK walks out, AIADMK divided

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government successfully won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly, securing 144 votes in favour, with support from the Congress, VCK, and an AIADMK rebel faction.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO