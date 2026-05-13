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Trump arrives in China for high-stakes summit with Xi Jingping

Wed, 13 May 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday arrived in China for a high-stakes summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He was received on arrival by China's Vice President Han Zheng. US Ambassador to China David Perdue was among those present.

It is the first state visit of the US President to China since Trump's last visit in 2017.

Earlier in the day, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press conference that the leaders of US and China will hold in- depth discussions.

"Heads-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations. We welcome President Trump's state visit to China. During the visit, the two Heads of State will have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-US relations and world peace and development. China stands ready to work with the US to expand cooperation and manage differences in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and provide more stability and certainty for a transforming and volatile world," he said. -- ANI

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