AIADMK rebel MLAs removed from party posts

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AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami/File image

The party chief cracked the whip on the rebel MLAs, including Natham R Viswanathan, after they defied the party's diktat and voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion in the assembly earlier in the day.





Palaniswami replaced the party posts of the 25 MLAs and appointed new district secretaries in their places. -- PTI

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday removed leaders, including SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar, from their party posts.