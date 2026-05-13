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Six killed as strong storm, rain lash in UP's Bhadohi

Wed, 13 May 2026
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At least six people were killed here on Wednesday after a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain caused widespread damage, officials said.

Additional district magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said reports were coming from several areas about uprooted trees, electricity poles and damaged houses.

He said restoration and rescue operations faced difficulties because mobile networks were disrupted following the storm.

Maurya said sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, other district officials, and police were inspecting and carrying out relief work across all three tehsils of the district.

"So far, information regarding six deaths has been received, but the number may rise," he said.

The official said the exact number of casualties and injured persons would become clear only after receiving detailed reports. -- PTI

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