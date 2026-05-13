SC mandates GPS, panic buttons in taxis, public vehicles

21:34

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all States and Union Territories to strictly enforce rules mandating the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons in taxis and other public service vehicles.



A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan observed that it was alarming that less than one per cent of transport vehicles were equipped with vehicle location tracking systems.



"We direct all States and Union Territories to strictly enforce Rule 125H of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 by ensuring the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons in a time-bound and verifiable manner in both new and existing public service vehicles," it directed.



It said such safety features are crucial for protecting passengers, especially women, senior citizens and children.



The top court made it clear that no public service vehicle can be granted a fitness certificate or transport permit unless it is fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) and emergency/panic buttons, and the installation of these features must also be reflected in the Vahan App. -- ANI