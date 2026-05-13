HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC mandates GPS, panic buttons in taxis, public vehicles

Wed, 13 May 2026
Share:
21:34
image
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all States and Union Territories to strictly enforce rules mandating the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons in taxis and other public service vehicles.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan observed that it was alarming that less than one per cent of transport vehicles were equipped with vehicle location tracking systems.

"We direct all States and Union Territories to strictly enforce Rule 125H of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 by ensuring the installation of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons in a time-bound and verifiable manner in both new and existing public service vehicles," it directed.

It said such safety features are crucial for protecting passengers, especially women, senior citizens and children.

The top court made it clear that no public service vehicle can be granted a fitness certificate or transport permit unless it is fitted with Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) and emergency/panic buttons, and the installation of these features must also be reflected in the Vahan App. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC mandates GPS, panic buttons in taxis, public vehicles
LIVE! SC mandates GPS, panic buttons in taxis, public vehicles

IPL 2026, RCB vs KKR Updates: Raghuvanshi fifty puts KKR on top
IPL 2026, RCB vs KKR Updates: Raghuvanshi fifty puts KKR on top

Trump lands in China to rare VIP welcome amid trade, Iran talks
Trump lands in China to rare VIP welcome amid trade, Iran talks

US President Donald Trump received a red carpet welcome in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on trade, the Iran war, and other key issues. The visit underscores the importance both nations place on their relationship...

Air India suspends many int'l flights amid high fuel prices
Air India suspends many int'l flights amid high fuel prices

Air India has announced a reduction in international flights and temporary suspension of services on six routes, including Delhi-Chicago, due to airspace restrictions and high jet fuel prices.

Vijay wins floor test; DMK walks out, AIADMK divided
Vijay wins floor test; DMK walks out, AIADMK divided

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government successfully won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly, securing 144 votes in favour, with support from the Congress, VCK, and an AIADMK rebel faction.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO