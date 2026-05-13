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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives signed Lionel Messi jersey

Wed, 13 May 2026
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the signed Lionel Messi jersey/Image courtesy X
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma the signed Lionel Messi jersey/Image courtesy X
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wedneday received a signed No.10 jersey of legendary footballer Lionel Messi.

Sarma shared his excitement after receiving the signed jersey. Taking to this X account, he said he did not expect the gift and called it one of his favourites.

"Didn't expect to receive this one. A signed Lionel Messi jersey! This one's definitely going straight to the favourites, Nandil and Sukanya would be ecstatic," Sarma wrote on X.

Messi has also been named in Argentina's preliminary 55-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, as coach Lionel Scaloni begins shaping his team for the title defence following their triumph in 2022.

The Argentina captain has not yet officially confirmed whether he will take part in the tournament, but he continues to be a key part of Scaloni's long-term plans as the team prepares for the defence of their crown.

The extended squad includes several Europe-based players, such as Cristian Romero of Tottenham, Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho and Como midfielder Nico Paz. Romero, although currently sidelined for the remainder of the Premier League season due to injury, has still been included as Argentina assesses their options ahead of the final squad selection. -- ANI

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