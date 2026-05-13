NEET probe: CBI arrests 5 persons; more arrests likely

19:43

The CBI has arrested five persons and is conducting searches at multiple locations across the country in connection with the NEET UG paper leak case as the agency intensified its investigation, officials said Wednesday.



Among those arrested are three individuals from Jaipur: Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal, along with Yash Yadav from Gurugram and Shubham Khairnar from Nashik. Several other suspects are being questioned in various cities and may be arrested later, they added.



Khairnar (30) is being brought to Delhi for further questioning after a local magistrate court granted the CBI a transit remand for him. He was detained by the Nashik police on Tuesday following a request from the Rajasthan Police.



After taking over the investigation on Tuesday, the CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations across the country based on emerging leads, they said.



The CBI has seized several digital devices, including mobile phones and laptops, from the suspects, which will be sent for forensic examination to trace messaging applications that may have been used to circulate the examination papers.



According to agency sources, the CBI is coordinating with the Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan, which had conducted a preliminary enquiry in the case. -- PTI