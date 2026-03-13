HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Large explosion at Tehran square packed with demonstrators

Fri, 13 March 2026
14:54
A powerful explosion hit Tehran, the capital of Iran, on Friday in a square crowded with demonstrators, according to Iranian state television. The blast occurred at Ferdowsi Square, located along Enghelab Street near University of Tehran, an area that has been a focal point for ongoing Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) demonstrations. 

Officials said the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Shortly before the incident, Israel had issued warnings that it might carry out strikes in the area. 

Heavy airstrikes were reported around Tehran just before crowds gathered for the annual Quds Day rallies held in support of Palestinians. Despite the attacks, thousands of demonstrators still filled the streets, chanting slogans such as "death to Israel' and "death to America." -- Agencies

