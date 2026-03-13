Hoarding: 741 LPG cylinders seized in Chhattisgarh

23:52





Teams from the Food Department and district administration have been conducting surprise inspections at suspected locations to curb hoarding of domestic LPG cylinders, an official release said.





"So far, 741 cylinders have been seized from 102 places across the state. Raipur district recorded the highest number of seizures with 392 domestic LPG cylinders confiscated, followed by Bilaspur district where 130 cylinders were seized," it said.





It said five LPG bottling plants are operational in the state comprising two each run by Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and one by Bharat Petroleum Corporation, adding that adequate stock of domestic LPG was available at these plants and bottling was being carried out at full capacity.





"Refilled cylinders are being regularly supplied to 540 LPG distributors across all districts of the state. Sufficient stock of petrol and diesel is available in the state and is being supplied to consumers through 2,465 fuel pumps," the release pointed out. -- PTI

A total of 741 LPG cylinders were seized from 102 locations across Chhattisgarh as part of a crackdown on hoarding and black marketing amid the West Asia crisis, an official said on Friday.