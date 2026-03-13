2 Indians killed after being hit by drone debris in Muscat

20:16





He made the remarks during the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia.





Mahajan said that of the 10 injured, five had been discharged while others were receiving treatment--with none having serious injuries.





He underlined that the mission remains in close touch and continues to provide all assistance.





"I wish to share with all of you an incident which has happened in Sohar City in Muscat today. There was an attack, and in this incident, two Indian nationals have died. We express our deepest condolences to their families. Of the 11 injured, 10 are Indians. Out of them, 5 have been discharged after receiving treatment, and 5 others are receiving treatment in local hospitals. None of them are reported to have serious injuries. Our mission is in close touch with the concerned company and local authorities and is rendering all assistance," Mahajan said.





Two expatriate workers were killed after debris from a downed drone fell in an industrial area in the Sohar province of Oman, Al Jazeera reported, citing the state news agency.





Citing a security source, Al Jazeera reported that the drone crashed in the al-Awahi industrial area, resulting in the deaths of two foreign workers and injuries to several others.





Another drone was shot down in the Sohar province during the same incident. -- ANI

Aseem Mahajan, additional secretary (Gulf), on Friday shared updates about the death of two Indians who passed away in Muscat and also provided an update on Safesea Vishnu, noting that the efforts are underway to repatriate the 15 Indian nationals and also to bring back the mortal remains of the Indian national.