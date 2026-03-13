Pakistan intercepts 2 explosive-laden drones in Islamabad

23:08





One of the drones fell near Faizabad, and the other in the I-9 sector of Islamabad, Dawn reported, quoting sources. The sources added that the drones were explosive-laden.





It was not clear who and from where launched the drones, which came days after Afghan Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob threatened that his country could target Islamabad.





The incident occurred hours after a drone was intercepted and destroyed in Kohat garrison city of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.





Earlier, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said in a statement on X that flight operations at Islamabad International Airport experienced a "brief operational adjustment".





However, it deleted the post and issued another statement, saying that any news about the closure of the Islamabad International Airport was "baseless".





"Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport are continuing without interruption and all flights are operating according to schedule," it said.





"The public is advised not to pay attention to unverified or misleading reports and to rely on official sources of PAA for authentic information." -- PTI

Pakistani security authorities on Friday intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones in the capital Islamabad, according to a media report.