HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US: Bomb threat reported at University of Virginia's Shannon Library

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
22:51
File image
File image
A bomb threat was reported at the Shannon Library at the University of Virginia (UVA) in the US on Friday, prompting authorities to evacuate the building and nearby facilities, the University's Police Division said on Friday. 

In a series of posts on X, the police division stated that officers were on the scene investigating the threat and evacuating both Shannon Library and Clemons Library at the university. 

According to the alerts posted by the UVA's police division, the first update at around 10:59 am (local time) said that a bomb threat had been reported at Shannon Library and that the facility was being evacuated. 

A subsequent alert at 11:14 am (local time) urged people to evacuate both Shannon and Clemons Libraries and avoid the area as police continued their investigation. 

Later updates at 11:49 am and 12:19 pm (local times) confirmed that both libraries had been evacuated while officers remained on site conducting checks. 

Authorities said university operations outside the two libraries remained normal and advised people to stay away from the area until further notice. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran supreme leader wounded, likely disfigured: US
LIVE! Iran supreme leader wounded, likely disfigured: US

2 Indians killed, 10 hurt by drone debris in Muscat
2 Indians killed, 10 hurt by drone debris in Muscat

Two expatriate workers were killed after debris from a downed drone fell in an industrial area in the Sohar province of Oman.

No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt
No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt

The government has assured citizens that there is no need to panic book LPG cylinders, as uninterrupted supply to households is being ensured despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Iran has not closed Hormuz: Supreme leader's representative
Iran has not closed Hormuz: Supreme leader's representative

Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked, the supreme leader's...

'US Bombings Have United All Of Iran'
'US Bombings Have United All Of Iran'

'The US landed in this war without planning. The US felt that if they kill Ayatollah Khamenei the people of Iran will come out on the roads and do a regime change.''On the contrary, the US bombings on Iran has united the entire nation.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO