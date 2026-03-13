US: Bomb threat reported at University of Virginia's Shannon Library

22:51

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In a series of posts on X, the police division stated that officers were on the scene investigating the threat and evacuating both Shannon Library and Clemons Library at the university.





According to the alerts posted by the UVA's police division, the first update at around 10:59 am (local time) said that a bomb threat had been reported at Shannon Library and that the facility was being evacuated.





A subsequent alert at 11:14 am (local time) urged people to evacuate both Shannon and Clemons Libraries and avoid the area as police continued their investigation.





Later updates at 11:49 am and 12:19 pm (local times) confirmed that both libraries had been evacuated while officers remained on site conducting checks.





Authorities said university operations outside the two libraries remained normal and advised people to stay away from the area until further notice. -- ANI

A bomb threat was reported at the Shannon Library at the University of Virginia (UVA) in the US on Friday, prompting authorities to evacuate the building and nearby facilities, the University's Police Division said on Friday.