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Northern Army commander reviews J-K security, counter-terror roadmap

Fri, 13 March 2026
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Northern Army Commander Lt General Pratik Sharma on Friday chaired a meeting of key stakeholders to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on synergising the counter-terror roadmap. 

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander, Northern Command, chaired the weekly coordination meeting of all stakeholders at Jammu," the Northern Command headquarters said in a post on X. 

The deliberations focused on real-time intelligence fusion and achieving seamless integration among various agencies to ensure a swift response and a mission-ready posture across the Union territory, it said. 

"The agencies synergised the anti-terror roadmap and reaffirmed the resolve to zero tolerance for terror," it added. -- PTI

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