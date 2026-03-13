Northern Army commander reviews J-K security, counter-terror roadmap

21:58





"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Commander, Northern Command, chaired the weekly coordination meeting of all stakeholders at Jammu," the Northern Command headquarters said in a post on X.





The deliberations focused on real-time intelligence fusion and achieving seamless integration among various agencies to ensure a swift response and a mission-ready posture across the Union territory, it said.





"The agencies synergised the anti-terror roadmap and reaffirmed the resolve to zero tolerance for terror," it added. -- PTI

Northern Army Commander Lt General Pratik Sharma on Friday chaired a meeting of key stakeholders to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on synergising the counter-terror roadmap.