Rupee falls 20 paise to settle at record low of 92.45 against US dollar

20:55





A stronger greenback, heavy foreign fund outflows and sustained selling in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.33 and kept losing ground to hit a fresh intra-day low of 92.47 against the US dollar.





It eventually settled at its lifetime low of 92.45 (provisional), down 20 paise from its previous close.





In the preceding session, the rupee lost 24 paise to settle at 92.25 against the US dollar, its lowest-ever closing level until Thursday.

The rupee slumped 20 paise to close at a fresh record low of 92.45 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday as crude oil prices crossed $101/barrel amid the raging West Asia conflict.