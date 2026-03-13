HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's forex reserves drop $11.68 bn to $716.81 bn

Fri, 13 March 2026
Share:
21:19
image
India's forex reserves dropped by $11.683 billion to $716.810 billion during the week ended March 6, the RBI said on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by $4.885 billion to an all-time high of $728.494 billion. 

For the week ended March 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $9.880 billion to $563.245 billion, according to data released by the central bank. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

The value of the gold reserves declined by $1.612 billion to $130.017 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $146 million to $18.720 billion. 

India's reserve position with the IMF also fell $45 million to $4.828 billion in the reporting week, according to data. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran supreme leader wounded, likely disfigured: US
LIVE! Iran supreme leader wounded, likely disfigured: US

No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt
No need to panic, enough LPG supply for homes, says govt

The government has assured citizens that there is no need to panic book LPG cylinders, as uninterrupted supply to households is being ensured despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

'Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender'
'Trump told G7 leaders Iran was about to surrender'

The call came before Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed vengeance and urged citizens to continue their fight against the attacks by US and Israel.

170 Indians cross into Armenia from Iran, says govt
170 Indians cross into Armenia from Iran, says govt

The Indian embassy in Tehran has earlier stated that it is facilitating the safe movement of nationals who wish to leave Iran.

Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave
Nobody will hire women: SC rejects plea for period leave

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a nationwide policy for menstrual leave for women students and workers, citing concerns about potential negative impacts on female employment and the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO