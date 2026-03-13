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Guj to provide new PNG connections to hotels, hostels, educational institutes

Fri, 13 March 2026
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The Gujarat government has decided to provide new PNG (piped natural gas) connections to restaurants, hotels, educational institutes and socio-religious institutions located in areas where city pipeline distribution network is available, if they apply for the facility. 

The decision was taken on Friday at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. 

The meeting reviewed the status of PNG and petroleum products in the state in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in West Asia which has severely disrupted global energy supplies. 

"The CM took an important decision -- that in the areas of the state where pipeline network for city gas distribution is available, restaurants, hotels, educational institutions and socio-religious institutions demanding new PNG connections will be given the same with immediate effect as per their needs," stated an official release. 

The meeting was informed that sufficient quantity of natural gas supply was currently available in the state for citizens who are getting gas through pipeline for domestic use, it said. 

The government on Thursday insisted that adequate stocks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and PNG are available in the state for domestic consumption despite the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia, from where India's imports a large share of its energy products. -- PTI

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