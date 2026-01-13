Will technology serve humanity or replace it? Read Ajit Balakrishnan's book...





Tracing history from early industrial machines to modern software, and AI, Mr Balakrishnan shows how technology can democratize comfort even as it displaces livelihoods. It explores the deeper forces behind innovation policy, culture, and ethics through stories that range from mass production and chemical revolutions to India's software rise during the Y2K moment.





Mr Balakrishnan is an entrepreneur, technologist, and public thinker who has spent decades examining how innovation reshapes society. A pioneer of India's early internet era, he has built technology-driven enterprises while remaining deeply engaged with public service, policy dialogue, and on.





The book is available on Amazon.

' is written for students, professionals, and policy makers, and asks a defining question of our time: Will technology become a sword that divides society or a plough that cultivates shared prosperity?